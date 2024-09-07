Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italy’s Meloni pledges support for Ukraine after meeting with Zelenskiy

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged unwavering support for Ukraine after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, in which they discussed Kyiv’s plans to end the war with Russia and reconstruction efforts.

The conservative prime minister met the Ukrainian leader on the sidelines of the annual TEHA business forum on Lake Como, as Italy prepares to host next year’s conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Meloni told the forum Italy would never backtrack on its support for Ukraine. The decision was not just morally right but also in the national interest given it was aimed at safeguarding rules designed to protect a country’s national integrity, she said.

“It’s a choice that won’t change,” she said, adding that China and India also had a “role to play” in resolving the conflict. “The only thing that cannot happen is to think that the conflict can be solved by abandoning Ukraine.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday called on China to stop supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine and said Beijing’s assistance has been a significant factor in the continuation of the war. China has previously described similar statements made by NATO as ‘malicious’ and biased.

Meloni described the idea that the outcome of the war had already been decided as “Russian propaganda”, adding that Western support had made eventual peace talks a possibility.

“With an invasion, you don’t have peace talks, you don’t need a negotiating table. The need for it emerges, if anything, with a stalemate … the stalemate that we have contributed to creating,” she said.

Speaking at the forum on Friday, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine needed the full support of its allies to be in a strong position for any future negotiations with Russia.

In a post on X on Saturday, he said he had discussed his peace plans with Meloni, as well as his reconstruction strategy with a focus on Ukraine’s energy system.

Before meeting the Italian PM, the Ukrainian leader dined with dozens of Italian business leaders ahead of next year’s reconstruction conference.

At the dinner, Zelenskiy said firms would be able to bid for contracts and a digital platform for the reconstruction event would be launched in coming months.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Elvira Pollina in Cernobbio and Max Hunder in Kyiv; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR