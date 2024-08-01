Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italy’s plan to open migrant camps in Albania faces more delays

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

ROME (Reuters) – A controversial plan in Italy to set up detention camps in Albania for migrants picked up at sea has again been delayed, with a source close to the matter saying on Thursday it was a few weeks behind schedule.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had announced an Aug. 1 inauguration date for the facilities during a visit to Albania in June. Earlier, her government had hoped to make them operational by spring.

The source, who couldn’t be named because he wasn’t authorized to speak on the matter, declined to provide a new date for the opening of the camps, but said delays were partly due to hot weather in Albania, which was limiting working hours for builders.

Last week, cabinet undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano – a close Meloni aide – was cited by Italian media as saying the facilities’ inauguration was delayed by a few weeks.

Meloni’s right-wing government signed a deal with Albania last year for the camps as part of its efforts to curb immigration, saying they would process some 36,000 migrants a year via two facilities, one at the port of Shengjin and another in Gjader.

Opposition parties and human rights groups denounced the plan, which resembles a now-abandoned similar migrant deportation deal between Britain and Rwanda.

Rights group Amnesty International this week said the project was “a stain on the Italian government.”

“It’s shameful that despite all the criticism and concerns raised by human rights bodies, the Italian government has decided to go ahead with this agreement,” said Eve Geddie, director of Amnesty’s European Institutions Office.

Italy expect to spend a total of 670 million euros ($722.19 million) over five years for the camps, and Meloni has said asylum requests would be processed within 28 days, instead of several months currently.

($1 = 0.9277 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR