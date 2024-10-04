Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italy’s rail network faces more disruption after maintenance worker killed

This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Italian rail services were disrupted again early on Friday after a maintenance worker was killed in a train accident, rail track group Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) said.

Five track maintenance workers were killed last year near Turin in a similar night time incident and Italian trains had already suffered severe delays on Wednesday due to a technical failure that paralysed Rome’s two main stations.

Connections between the northern Italian cities of Bologna and Venice were halted at 4:30 am (0230 GMT) after the worker was hit by a train just north of Bologna, a statement said.

The man worked for a subcontractor, RFI said, adding that it was cooperating with official investigations. RFI is part of Italy’s state-owned railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato.

At around 8 am rail traffic was gradually returning to normal levels, RFI said, but high-speed trains had delays of up to 80 minutes and 14 local trains had been cancelled.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
189 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR