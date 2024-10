Italy’s Vega-C rocket to return to space on Dec. 3, Avio CEO says

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Vega-C rocket will return to space on Dec. 3, the chief executive of its manufacturer Avio told Reuters on Monday, almost two years after it failed its mission in December 2022.

“Vega-C will be back on December 3. Not only we made the required changes, but we recently carried out two expensive ground tests recently to make sure it works,” CEO Giulio Ranzo said.