Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italy, Iraq call for Middle East de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – The foreign ministers of Italy and Iraq called on Monday for diplomacy and de-escalation in the Middle East, saying they were deeply concerned about increasing tension threatening the entire region.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week, an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fueled further concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

Italy’s Antonio Tajani and Iraq’s Fouad Hussein said in a joint statement they called on “all involved parties to resort to dialogue and diplomacy in order to foster de-escalation and provide space for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How can Swiss biodiversity be protected?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR