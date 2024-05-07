Italy and Lufthansa present new remedies to EU for ITA deal

1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Italy and Lufthansa have presented new remedies to the European Commission to secure antitrust approval for the ITA Airways-Lufthansa tie-up, the Italian Economy Ministry and Lufthansa said on Tuesday.

The German carrier is looking to acquire a 41% stake in state-owned ITA – Alitalia’s successor – but has so far failed to persuade the Commission, the EU’s antitrust regulator, to clear the bid.

Neither the Italian Treasury nor the German carrier gave details about their latest proposal.

The Italian ministry said it was presented in accordance with the requests of EU regulators, and within the timeframe required to meet the June 13 deadline for the Commission to give its verdict on the deal.

According to Italian daily La Repubblica, Lufthansa has proposed to freeze any integration with ITA for two years on long-haul flights to the United States and Canada from Rome’s Fiumicino airport.

It also pledged to cede to competitors, including Easyjet , some of its flights on Italy-Germany routes for a period of three years, and to give up more slots at Milan’s Linate airport.

Lufthansa had no comment on the La Repubblica report.

Italy and Lufthansa previously submitted two remedy packages, which the EU Commission has rejected. Italy’s Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti announced a third offer two weeks ago, after meeting EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.