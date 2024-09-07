Italy calls for early review of EU combustion engine ban

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) – The European Union should decide already next year whether to rethink regulation that effectively bans the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the 27-nation bloc from 2035, Italy’s industry minister said on Saturday.

Speaking on the sideline of TEHA business forum in Cernobbio, Adolfo Urso said an intermediate assessment on the progress to meet the new rules, currently due in 2026, should instead take place at the beginning of next year.

“I think this should be the first issue the new European Commission deals with, because companies and workers need clarity”, said Urso.

Agreed EU law will require new cars sold after 2035 to have zero carbon emissions, making it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the region.

The right-wing government of Giorgia Meloni believes the European Commission should allow member states to have more freedom in choosing the technology they prefer to meet agreed decarbonisation targets and supports a more gradual shift away from combustion engine technology.

“The 2035 ban on new combustion engine cars is absurd and needs to be revised,” Italy Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said at the same conference.