Italy confident on EU go-ahead over ITA-Lufthansa tie-up, minister says

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s economy minister said on Wednesday he was confident of a green light from the European Commission to Lufthansa’s purchase of a stake in Italy’s ITA Airways.

The German airline is looking to buy a 41% stake in state-owned ITA – Alitalia’s successor – but has so far failed to persuade the Commission, the EU’s antitrust regulator, to clear the bid.

“I am confident, otherwise I would not do this job… Let’s hope the referee will not make any mistakes,” Giancarlo Giorgetti said, referring to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, when answering a question on whether she would give her approval to the airlines’ tie-up.