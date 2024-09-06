Italy culture minister quits after mistress controversy

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has resigned, a source at his ministry said on Friday, after a controversy involving a former mistress had turned into an embarrassment for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government.

The resignation leaves Meloni with the problem of the first ministerial replacement in her right-wing government, which has over the past two years looked solid, with high popularity ratings and facing a divided opposition.