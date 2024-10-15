Italy demands security guarantees for its troops in Lebanon

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

By Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni demanded security guarantees on Tuesday for all her country’s troops deployed in Lebanon, where U.N. peacekeepers have come under fire during the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Italy has troops deployed in the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL and in a separate mission known as MIBIL which trains local armed forces. There are over 1,000 Italian troops in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The U.N. Security Council expressed concern on Monday after several U.N. peacekeeping positions came under fire in southern Lebanon and urged all parties – without naming them – to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises.

“We believe that the attitude of the Israeli forces is completely unjustified,” Meloni said, describing it as a “blatant violation” a U.N. resolution on ending hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

In an address to Italy’s Senate, she said Israel’s actions were not acceptable and that she had expressed this position to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Asked whether she was considering a trip to Lebanon, Meloni told reporters: “Yes.”

Netanyahu has denied Israeli troops deliberately targeted UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon and wants the peacekeepers withdrawn from combat zones.

Italy has protested to Israel and joined allies in condemning the attacks on the peacekeepers.

Meloni said Hezbollah had also violated the U.N. resolution and sought “to militarise the area under UNIFIL’s jurisdiction,” adding that Italy wanted to strengthen the capabilities of UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces.

She also said Rome had not forgotten the attack by Hamas militants on Israeli communities on Oct. 7 last year that sparked the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, and that Italy’s thoughts were with the more than 100 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.