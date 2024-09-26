Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italy deputy PM would not like UniCredit to shift legal base to Germany in Commerzbank deal

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday said he would not want to see UniCredit shift its legal base to Germany as part of a potential Commerzbank deal.

“I can’t say (the government) would oppose it … I personally would not like it,” he told a news conference in Rome.

Salvini said the Italian government was still considering its position on the deal involving the two lenders.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
131 Likes
97 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR