Italy deputy PM would not like UniCredit to shift legal base to Germany in Commerzbank deal

reuters_tickers

1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday said he would not want to see UniCredit shift its legal base to Germany as part of a potential Commerzbank deal.

“I can’t say (the government) would oppose it … I personally would not like it,” he told a news conference in Rome.

Salvini said the Italian government was still considering its position on the deal involving the two lenders.