Italy names Daria Perrotta as new state accountant

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s cabinet on Wednesday named Daria Perrotta as the new state accountant, the economy minister said, making her the first woman to hold the key position for the management of Rome’s public finances.

Perrotta, 47, is a close aide of Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and will replace Biagio Mazzotta who resigned last week to become chairman of state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri.

Top bureaucrats such as Perrotta have a major say in economic policymaking and the oversight of state-controlled companies in Italy, where governments are often short lived.

Mazzotta, 62, resigned after drawing criticism for failing to prevent a budget overshoot due to costly fiscal incentives for home renovation, which are expected to keep Italy’s mammoth public debt on an upward trend through 2026.