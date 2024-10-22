Italy nudges up 2023 debt-to-GDP ratio to 134.8%

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s public debt as a proportion of output last year was slightly higher than previously estimated, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Tuesday.

The level of public debt in 2023 was slightly increased to 134.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) from the 134.6% estimated last month, when ISTAT revised the debt-to-GDP ratio down from a previous 137.3%.

The statistics office also updated the country’s debt figure for 2022 to 138.3% from a previously estimated 138.1%.

Italy’s debt is proportionally the second highest in the euro zone after that of Greece.

The budget deficit was confirmed at 7.2% of GDP last year and at 8.1% for 2022.

The marginal revision is part of ISTAT’s routine reviews of public finance data.