Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italy scrambles fighter jets to intercept aircraft over Baltic

This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Italy scrambled Eurofighter Typhoons to intercept unidentified aircraft that were flying in Baltic airspace, the Italian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Italian fighters took off from the Siauliai base in northern Lithuania after receiving orders from a NATO surveillance centre in Germany, it added.

It did not give any further details on the identify of the aircraft that had been spotted.

The Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are all members of the U.S.-led NATO alliance and have been strongly critical of neighbouring Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022.

Italy took charge of the NATO Baltic mission at the start of August.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
22 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR