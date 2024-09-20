Italy sending another anti-missile system to Ukraine, says Foreign Minister

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is about to send another Samp-T anti-missile system to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday, underlining the need, however, to avoid entering war with Russia.

“We are sending a new Samp-T (anti-missile system) to protect hospitals, schools, universities… for this country that was attacked by Russia,” Tajani told Radio 24.

He added that “defending Ukraine does not mean bringing a world war… We are helping Ukraine and must reach a fair peace”.