Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italy sends more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – An Italian air force plane took off on Saturday carrying more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid to be delivered to the population in Gaza, a defence ministry statement said.

The aid aboard the C-130J aircraft, which departed from the central Italian city of Pisa, had been collected by charity group Confederazione Nazionale delle Misericordie d’Italia, the statement said.

“Italy is doing and will continue to do everything possible to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza,” said Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, adding Italy did not forget those who are suffering and was committed to a de-escalation of the conflict.

The plane will fly to Larnaca airport in Cyprus after which all the materials it is carrying will be transferred to Gaza.

Earlier this year, Italy launched a flagship initiative dubbed Food for Gaza to help civilians there, and it has sent several consignments of aid to those hit by the war ravaging the Palestinian enclave.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR