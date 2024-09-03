Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italy summons Venezuelan diplomat over arrest warrant for opposition leader

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the Venezuelan chargée d’affaires in Rome to complain about the arrest warrant that has been issued against opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez.

During the meeting, Italian officials renewed calls for the publication of the results of July 28 elections, which outgoing President Nicolas Maduro claims to have won while opposition tallies show a resounding victory for Gonzalez.

“Italy…strongly condemns the news of the arrest warrant against Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the opposition’s presidential candidate,” the ministry said.

It also called for the release of political prisoners, particularly those with Italian passports.

Venezuela is home to a large Italian community, with around 160,000 Italian nationals, mostly with dual Venezuelan citizenship, officially registered in the country, according to the Italian embassy in Caracas.

The charge d’affaires is the top diplomat in a foreign embassy in the absence of the ambassador.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR