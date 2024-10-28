Italy to cut automotive industry support by around $5 billion

ROME (Reuters) – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni plans to cut by some 4.6 billion euros ($5 billion) the funds set aside to support Italy’s automotive industry between 2025 and 2030, the text of next year’s budget showed, triggering widespread criticism.

The move comes amid a global slowdown in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), partly due to diverging policies on green incentives, which has forced automakers worldwide including Fiat-maker Stellantis to adjust their plans.

The cut “is an unacceptable surprise that blatantly contradicts the important work that the government is doing in Europe in favour of the sector to improve regulation,” business lobby group ANFIA said in a statement on Monday.

The government led by Meloni’s predecessor Mario Draghi earmarked 8.7 billion euros in 2022 through 2030 to support its carmaking sector.

But the budget unveiled by the right-wing administration this month shows that Meloni wants to divert a large part of the funds to finance other measures.

Under the budget bill, to be approved by both houses of parliament by the end of December and therefore still subject to changes, the bulk of the cuts are concentrated between 2028 and 2030, a period in which they amount to around 2.4 billion euros.

Opposition Democratic Party (PD) seized on the disclosure to call for the resignation of Industry Minister Adolfo Urso.

The reported cut comes after Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares noted earlier this month, in an Italian parliamentary hearing, that Italy had earmarked far less funding than other major EU nations for supporting the auto industry. ($1 = 0.9242 euros)