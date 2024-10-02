Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italy to host G7 leaders’ call on Middle East crisis

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will host a call of Group of Seven (G7) leaders later on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in the Middle East, her office said.

“Italy will continue to strive for a diplomatic solution, including in its capacity as chair of the G7. I have convened a leaders’ level meeting for this afternoon,” Meloni was quoted as telling her cabinet.

Italy holds the rotating presidency of the G7 – the club of major Western democracies, which comprises the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Meloni told her ministers that there was “deep concern” about latest developments, including Iran’s missile attack on Israel on Tuesday and the instability in Lebanon, her office said.

“The goal is the stabilisation of the Israeli-Lebanese border through the full implementation of Resolution 1701,” she was quoted as saying, referring to the U.N. resolution which halted the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war in south Lebanon.

“In this framework, Italy has called on the U.N. Security Council to consider strengthening the mandate of the UNIFIL mission in order to ensure the security of the Israel-Lebanon border,” she said.

Italy is a major contributor to the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Italian media reported on Wednesday that her government was considering pulling its forces out of the area given the recent border violence.

Speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting in Rome, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani firmly denied the government would withdraw troops from the U.N. mission.

“We have assessed all the possibilities … There is no decision to withdraw the Italian contingent from UNIFIL,” he told reporters.

“Regarding the possibilities of evacuation, it’s clear that when there are wars going on it would be foolish not to have a plan ready, but this also concerns civilians.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
175 Likes
125 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR