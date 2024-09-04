Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Italy to put beach licences up for grabs by June 2027, draft shows

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte

ROME (Reuters) – Italy plans to launch tenders for lucrative contracts to manage bars and other facilities on the country’s beaches by June 2027, a draft bill showed on Wednesday, a long delayed response to a European Union demand for Rome to open the sector to newcomers.

Licences to rent out sun loungers and beach umbrellas are traditionally family-controlled and passed down from one generation to another in Italy. Rival entrepreneurs say they have been unfairly deprived of a slice of a major business.

Under the legislation, which is expected to be discussed on Wednesday by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet, existing business licences remain valid until September 2027, the draft seen by Reuters showed.

A separate decree to be issued by March 2025 will set out criteria for compensation to be awarded to operators who lose their concessions, the draft said.

The sum to be paid by the newcomer is equal to the value of investments made and not yet amortized at the end of the concession.

The issue remains a flashpoint for tensions within the ruling coalition and the approval of the measures could be delayed, a political source told Reuters.

The European Union ordered Italy to put its 28,000 beach licences up for public tender in 2006, but successive Italian governments of all colours have dragged their feet, despite pressure from Brussels.

Italy’s beach managers on Aug. 9 opened two hours later than normal in parts of the country in protest at the proposals.

They argue that keeping beach concessions in the family keeps costs for beachgoers down and prevents Italy’s 7,500 km (4,660 miles) of coastline from falling into the hands of big chains that might not respect local traditions.

Tourists can sometimes pay more than 30 euros a day to rent loungers and umbrellas. Italy’s beach clubs generated an overall revenue of 2.1 billion euros ($2.29 billion), according to the latest figures published by consultancy Nomisma in 2023.

The government received an average of 102 million euros per year from operating licenses between 2016 and 2020, under the latest data from Italy’s Audit Court.

