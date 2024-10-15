Italy to take 3.5 billion euros from banks, insurers to fund budget

ROME (Reuters) -Italy’s government plans to raise 3.5 billion euros ($3.81 billion) from domestic banks and insurers as part of its budget plans, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday.

The money raised would be invested in the national health service, Salvini wrote on the X social media platform, while the cabinet meeting called to approve next year’s budget was still taking place.

Officials previously said the levy on the financial sector would derive from a change in the taxation of stock options for managers and in the rules governing banks’ tax credits stemming from past losses, known as deferred tax assets.

($1 = 0.9185 euro)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Alvise Armellini and Angelo Amante;)