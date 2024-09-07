Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Italy will never waver in decision to support Ukraine, PM Meloni says

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that Italy would never waver in its support for Ukraine, and that the current stalemate in the war showed that the Western response to Russia’s invasion of its neighbour was the right one.

“I believe China and India have a role to play to resolve the conflict. The only thing that cannot happen is to think that the conflict can be solved by abandoning Ukraine,” Meloni said after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of a conference.

“The choice of supporting Ukraine has been first and foremost a choice of national interest, and it’s a choice that won’t change,” Meloni told the annual TEHA business forum in northern Italy.

