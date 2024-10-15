Italy working to implement agreement on G7 Ukraine loan-Meloni

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is working to implement an agreement on a loan to Ukraine backed by Russian assets held in the European Union, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

In June the G7 agreed during their annual summit in southern Italy to provide Ukraine with loans which will be underpinned by interest accrued from the blocked Russian funds.

“We will keep working to implement the agreement on the loan [to Ukraine] backed by interest accrued from Russian assets which are frozen in Europe, an important result achieved by the Italian G7 Presidency,” Meloni told the upper house Senate ahead of a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Oct. 17-18.