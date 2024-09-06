Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Japan’s Kishida, South Korea’s Yoon call to sustain momentum in improved ties

2 minutes

By Hyonhee Shin and Hyunsu Yim

SEOUL (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on Friday to maintain the momentum behind an improvement in relations with South Korea during a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Friday.

Kishida’s final, whirlwind trip to his neighbour as leader came as the two leaders seek to seal their newfound partnership which will be tested by imminent changes of leaders in Tokyo and Washington.

Kishida, who will step down this month, emphasised the need to continue efforts to improve bilateral ties, once again expressing sympathy for Koreans who suffered during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.

“There is a lot of history … but it is very important to inherit the efforts of our predecessors who overcame difficult times, and cooperate toward the future,” Kishida told Yoon at the meeting.

“I’ve also said here in Seoul that I feel heartbroken that so many people have had such difficult, sad experiences in such difficult circumstances,” he added, referring to his earlier comment during a visit last year.

Yoon also called for sustaining the positive momentum of cooperation built by the two leaders, saying next year could provide “a turning point” for the relationship to take a leap forward marking its 60th anniversary.

“There are still difficult issues remaining in Korea-Japan relations. I hope that both sides will continue to work together with a forward-looking attitude so that we can continue to take steps toward a brighter future.”

