Japan, China foreign ministers to meet in New York

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will meet her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in New York on Monday, the foreign ministry said.

Kamikawa will request that security be enforced following the stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in China, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A child enrolled in a Japanese school died after being stabbed last week in Shenzhen, in southern China, the second such attack near Japanese educational centres in the country in recent months.

Some Japanese companies in China have offered to send their staff and families home following the incident, Reuters has reported, with such safety concerns coming as ties are strained between the countries.

