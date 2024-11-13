Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Japan and UK ministers to cooperate in face of US tariff concerns, Nikkei reports

This content was published on
1 minute

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan and Britain are planning to establish a framework between their foreign and trade ministers on economic and trade matters, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The framework comes amid growing concerns over the possibility of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s administration imposing high tariffs, according to the newspaper report.

The two countries are expected to cooperate in dealing with the U.S. to avoid an increase in tariffs, it added.

The countries will work together to maintain the international economic order through so-called “2 plus 2” talks, the Nikkei reported, citing Japanese and British government officials.

