Japan Leads Asian Equity Gains After Benign US CPI: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Japanese stocks led gains in Asian equities after in-line US inflation data calmed market jitters on Wall Street and kept the Federal Reserve on track to cut interest rates next month.

The advance in Tokyo followed economic-growth data that exceeded forecasts, while stocks in Australia also rose. Chinese equities gained after data pointed to signs of stabilization in retail sales and home prices.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both closed higher Wednesday after year-on-year core consumer prices, which excludes food and energy costs, increased at the slowest pace since early 2021. Futures contracts for the two US benchmarks were moderately higher Thursday.

The US inflation print bolstered forecasts for a Fed rate cut next month. The swaps market is currently fully pricing in one 25 basis-point reduction in September and 100 basis points of easing through year-end, indicating a degree of confidence the central bank will deliver one half-point cut in the remaining three meetings of 2024.

Asian equities looked “steady” after the positive signs from the US on Wednesday, according to Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia in Singapore. “Risk sentiment continues to ride on the all-clear signal, after the US July consumer price index showed further disinflation.”

Treasuries edged lower in Asia while the dollar strengthened versus most of its major peers. The yen was little changed near 147 per dollar after weakening 0.3% Wednesday, and was largely flat following the Japanese gross domestic product data.

Australian 10-year bond yields fell to a 13-month low as speculation grew that the central bank is nearing the start of its own rate-cut cycle.

Evercore’s Krishna Guha said the US CPI wasn’t perfect but was good enough as it was consistent with a tame read on the Fed’s preferred inflation measure. In addition, the central bank has disavowed data-point dependence, and is looking at the wider outlook and balance of risks.

“This is now a labor data-first Fed, not an inflation data-first Fed, and the incoming labor data will determine how aggressively the Fed pulls forward rate cuts,” Guha said.

‘Weak Sentiment’

In addition to China’s data, the central bank announced it would inject one-year liquidity to domestic lenders on Aug. 26, instead of Aug. 15, a rare delay that comes amid a broad overhaul of its policy toolkit.

“It will take some time for the weak sentiment to go away, especially in the Chinese housing market,” said Ken Wong, an Asian equity fund specialist at Eastspring Investments Hong Kong Ltd. “Chinese home owners are still going through the reality of home prices falling which no doubt has weakened over confidence in the sector.”

Tencent Holdings Ltd. fell in Hong Kong despite posting an 82% increase in net income in results released late Wednesday, helped along by demand for its mobile games. The company’s US-listed shares fell Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about the Chinese economy.

Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, who bet against the US housing market in 2008, further increased his stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. despite cutting his equity portfolio in half in the second quarter.

Investors will also be focused on further reaction to the decision by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to bow out of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership election next month. The move will trigger “a period of modest political uncertainty,” according to Taro Kimura, Senior Japan Economist for Bloomberg Economics. “That’s hardly a welcome prospect for markets in light of the recent turmoil in stocks and the yen and the political spotlight on the Bank of Japan’s rate hike last month.”

US Stocks

The S&P 500 extended its advance into a fifth straight day on Wednesday, the longest winning streak in more than a month. Most of its major groups gained, with financial, energy and tech shares leading the charge. In late trading, Cisco Systems Inc. climbed on a solid revenue forecast.

Megacaps were mixed, with Nvidia Corp. up and Alphabet Inc. down. Wall Street’s “fear gauge” – the VIX – continued to subside, dropping to around 16. That’s after an unprecedented spike that took the gauge above 65 last week.

Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said he is growing more concerned about the labor market than inflation, in an interview with Bloomberg News Wednesday.

In commodities, oil clawed back gains in early trading after falling for a second session on Wednesday. Gold edged higher after two daily declines to trade around $2,450 per ounce.

Key events this week:

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday

Fed’s Alberto Musalem and Patrick Harker speak, Thursday

US housing starts, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 11:29 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.1%

Japan’s Topix rose 1.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite rose 1.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1008

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.58 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.1593 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $58,314.53

Ether fell 0.8% to $2,654.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.84%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.815%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.90%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $77.16 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,451.58 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.