Japan Leads Asian Stocks Higher, China PMI Holds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares advanced Tuesday, led by Japanese equities and as the latest data from China underscored the recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Gauges rose in Japan and Hong Kong, while Chinese onshore stocks fluctuated as investors assessed the strength of the economic rebound after data showed China’s factory activity expanded for a second month.

US equity futures contracts were little changed after Wall Street was bolstered by a strong start to the earnings season led by big-tech companies, despite bets the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

“China’s PMI data solidifies the view that the manufacturing sector’s decline has been arrested and is on track for a gradual recovery,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at IG Markets. Attention is shifting “toward the next wave of catalysts, including big tech earnings and the FOMC meeting,” she said.

Japanese stocks gained following a holiday, as the yen surged back from its weakest level against the dollar in 34 years, amid suspicion the government intervened to support the currency.

“While investors remain cautious about the extent of currency intervention, there seems to be a sense of relief as the uncertainty around yen depreciation has receded,” said Rina Oshimo, a senior strategist at Okasan Securities Co.

The yen swung wildly, rallying more than 2% on Monday after earlier dropping as much as 1.2% to 160.17 per dollar. That’s the widest trading range since late 2022. It trimmed some gains in early Asian trading as a Bloomberg gauge of the dollar strengthened slightly.

Elsewhere in Asia, some traders are also looking at the possibility China will need to take an extreme measure to support its moribund economy — devalue the yuan in a big-bang move. Markets in the Asian powerhouse will close on Wednesday until next week for the Labor Day holidays.

In corporates, Samsung Electronics Co.’s earnings surged after the semiconductor business turned profitable for the first time since 2022, reflecting the global AI development boom. Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. shares jumped by the most since August 2020 after activist investor Elliott Management Corp. was said to have built a “large” stake in the Japanese trading house.

Beating Expectations

Early results from the US reporting season suggest that more than 80% of companies are beating expectations. First-quarter earnings are now on track to increase by 4.7% from a year ago, compared with the pre-season estimate of 3.8%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

US 10-year yields steadied Tuesday after falling five basis points in the previous session. The Treasury ramped up its estimate for federal borrowing for the current quarter to $243 billion, more than most dealers had anticipated. Australia and New Zealnd bond yields declined early Tuesday.

US markets could remain volatile this week, but UBS continues to see the current environment as supportive for US equities — driven by solid earnings growth, a potential Fed pivot later this year, and accelerating artificial-intelligence investment.

“We remain constructive on US equities, and expect AI-related companies to drive strong earnings growth in the years ahead,” said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. “It is key for investors to hold a healthy strategic allocation to tech stocks, but also advocate diversified exposure across regions and sectors.”

In commodities, oil held its biggest drop in almost two weeks as discussions on a possible cease-fire in the Middle East reduced the risk premium for crude. Gold is set to gain for a third straight month ahead of this week’s Fed meeting.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, GDP, Tuesday

US employment cost index, Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Amazon, Samsung, HSBC earnings, Tuesday

Labour Day holiday across much of Europe, Wednesday

Treasury’s quarterly refunding announcement, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, JOLTS job openings, ISM Manufacturing, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US factory orders, initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Apple earnings, Thursday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, ISM Services, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:53 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0706

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 156.77 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2511 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $63,800.28

Ether rose 0.6% to $3,193.79

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.60%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 0.865%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,330.66 an ounce

