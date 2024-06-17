Japan PM Kishida mulls Germany visit to meet Scholz early July, NHK reports

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz when he attends a NATO summit in the United States in early July, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing a government source.

Kishida and Scholz are expected to discuss mineral and semiconductor supply chain resilience, protection of emerging technology including AI and defence cooperation amid Ukraine-Russia war and China’s growing maritime assertiveness, NHK said.