Japan PM Kishida won’t run for re-election at LDP race, Kyodo reports

TOKYO (Reuters) -Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will not seek re-election for leader of Japan’s ruling party beyond September, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday, ending a three-year term during which he pushed for higher wages and ramped up defence spending.

Kishida will not run for re-election in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race, Kyodo reported citing senior administration staff.

His decision to quit, which comes amid a slump in public support, will trigger a contest to replace him as LDP leader, and by extension as prime minister of the world’s fourth biggest economy.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by David Dolan)