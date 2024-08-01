Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Japan seeks extradition of anti-whaling activist from Denmark

This content was published on
1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Japan is requesting the extradition of a U.S.-Canadian anti-whaling activist who has been held in custody in Greenland since July 21, Denmark’s justice ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Paul Watson, founder of the Sea Shepherd activist group and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, was apprehended by the Arctic island’s police when his ship docked at the port of Nuuk last month.

Greenland is an autonomous province of Denmark. Any decision to extradite Watson must be made by the Danish justice ministry.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik)

