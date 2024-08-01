Japan seeks extradition of anti-whaling activist Watson from Denmark

1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Japan is requesting the extradition of a U.S.-Canadian anti-whaling activist, who has been held in custody in Greenland since July 21, Denmark’s justice ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Paul Watson, founder of the Sea Shepherd activist group and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, was apprehended by the Arctic island’s police when his ship docked at the port of Nuuk last month.

Denmark has previously said Japan was seeking Watson on charges of breaking into a Japanese vessel in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010, obstructing the boat’s business and causing injury as well as property damage.

Watson’s French lawyer Francois Zimeray said Japan’s justice system could not be trusted to give the activist a fair trial, and that Denmark should deny the request for extradition.

Japan’s embassy in Denmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Greenland is an autonomous province of Denmark. Any decision to extradite Watson must be made by the Danish justice ministry.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen, Terje Solsvik and Bernadette Baum)