Japan Stocks Poised to Rebound After Yen Plunge: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Japan stocks are set to rebound Thursday after the nation’s new prime minister dimmed hopes of another interest-rate hike. Treasuries slid and the dollar climbed on signals the US may slow its easing.

The yen suffered its worst day against the greenback since June 2022 after Shigeru Ishiba said the economy isn’t ready for another interest-rate hike. The currency was steady at around 146 per dollar Thursday, its weakest level in a month, after falling 2% in the prior session.

Futures contracts for Japanese stocks, which typically rise when the yen falls, climbed 2.5%. Contracts for Hong Kong and Australian equities were flat early Thursday, while S&P 500 futures edged higher after the index ended Wednesday little changed. A gauge of US-listed Chinese companies rose almost 5% after mainland stocks listed in Hong Kong jumped Wednesday.

Renewed vigor in the greenback added to the pressure on the Japanese currency as strong jobs data led traders to pare bets on aggressive Federal Reserve cuts. Swaps traders were penciling in some 33 basis points of policy easing at the central bank’s November meeting, down from 44 basis points just last week.

Oil rose for a third day in early Asian trading as investors await Israel’s response to Iran’s missile attack, with US President Joe Biden urging Israel to hold off from attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

An index of dollar strength rose on Wednesday as Treasury yields climbed. The 10-year yield rose five basis points to 3.78% after hitting a low of 3.69% in the prior session amid the flare-up of tensions in the Middle East.

Data Wednesday showed US companies added more jobs than expected last month, at odds with other indicators that show a cooling labor market. Friday’s nonfarm payrolls numbers will be the next critical gut check on the health of workers and the US economy.

“Today’s ADP employment number surprised to the upside, suggesting the labor market is bending but not breaking,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Friday’s monthly jobs report will have the final word on the current jobs picture, and more than likely, on near-term market sentiment.”

In Asia, Bank of Japan official Asahi Noguchi is set to speak Thursday, while data set for release includes Singapore S&P Global PMI figures and Jibun Bank PMI composite data. Markets are closed in mainland China and South Korea.

US Jobs

The US nonfarm payroll report won’t take a half a percentage point cut off the table, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Meghan Swiber.

“Even if the labor market surprises to the strong side, pricing will still maintain optionality,” they wrote.

To Marc Rowan, the chief executive officer of Apollo Global Management Inc., the Fed’s aggressive policy easing threatens to overstimulate the economy.

“It is not clear we need more rate cuts,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, pointing to ready financing and rising real estate prices.

To Marc Rowan, the chief executive officer of Apollo Global Management Inc., the Fed’s aggressive policy easing threatens to overstimulate the economy.

“It is not clear we need more rate cuts,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, pointing to ready financing and rising real estate prices.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, meanwhile, said it was too early for the central bank to declare victory over rising prices. “While we have made real progress — there remains significant uncertainty on both inflation and employment,” he said.

Key events this week:

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 2.5% as of 7:28 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were little changed

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1047

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 146.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0365 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $60,540.35

Ether fell 1% to $2,361.53

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $70.88 a barrel

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.