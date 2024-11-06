Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Japan to sign outline deal on technology use for nuclear plant in Poland

TOKYO/WARSAW (Reuters) -The Japanese and Polish governments will on Thursday sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in nuclear energy, Poland’s industry ministry said.

In a statement on social media platform X, the ministry said the outline agreement would include exchanging information and technological support.

The Nikkei business daily first reported the deal would be signed and that it included using technologies from Japanese companies such as Hitachi and IHI for building the first nuclear power plant in Poland.

As Poland seeks to cut reliance on carbon-intensive coal, it chose Westinghouse Electric to build a first plant on the Baltic sea coast that is set to cost some $40 billion and is due to be fully operational by 2040.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk also last month said the country would seek financial partners to help fund the construction of a second nuclear power plant.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Kantaro Komiya in Tokio and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

