Japanese Shares Pull Asia Higher as Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Japanese shares rose in Asia, as financial stocks gained from the prospect of higher lending rates, sending a Japan equity benchmark closer to a record high.

Bank and insurance stocks in Japan were among the largest contributors to the Topix index’s gain, after domestic 10-year yields continued their rise above 1% on bets that the central bank will raise policy rates. Hong Kong stocks also advanced after Chinese electric vehicle makers gained following stronger sales and deliveries for June.

Most other regional benchmarks fluctuated in a narrow range as traders weighed the possibility of another Donald Trump presidency in the wake of his debate with Joe Biden last week. Equities in Australia and South Korea slipped. Contracts for US stocks slipped during Asian hours, despite Wall Street edging higher Monday amid a rally in tech megacaps.

“Japan’s financials are strong with domestic 10-year yields approaching 1.1%,” said Sohei Takeuchi, a senior fund manager at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. Japanese stocks may be seeing some global demand after generally lagging emerging and European markets, he said.

The greenback strengthened against all of its Group-of-10 peers, while 10-year Treasury yields consolidated after rising seven basis points Monday to approach 4.5%.

The prospect of a Bank of Japan interest rate hike coming later this month increased after an index showed confidence among the nation’s large manufacturers rose from three months earlier. Vanguard sees the yen at risk of falling toward 170 per dollar if potential BOJ policy changes this month fail to boost the country’s bond yields.

In China, pessimism about the domestic economy has sparked a surge in demand for government debt. The central bank said it will borrow government bonds from primary dealers, a sign it may be contemplating selling securities to cool down the rally.

After last week’s debate hurt his chances of winning reelection, Wall Street strategists are urging clients to position for sticky inflation and higher long-term bond yields.

Meanwhile, Biden called on voters to “render a judgment” on Trump, after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee to potentially escape prosecution for his role in the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot.

The selloff in Treasuries “continued overnight as the rates market starts to price in a Trump election victory, which would likely see continued federal deficits and potentially higher inflation,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia. “Higher US Treasury yields will bring with it a stronger US dollar, both of which would be problematic for many Asian share markets.

In Europe, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signaled that there is not sufficient evidence that inflation threats have passed, feeding expectations that officials will take a break from cutting interest rates this month. The euro was little changed after French election results suggested there’s a smaller probability of extreme policies coming from the far-right.

In commodities, oil traded near a two-month high on escalating Middle East tensions and concerns over the Atlantic hurricane season as Beryl is named a category 5 hurricane. Elsewhere, gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Tuesday

US job openings, Tuesday

Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde speak at ECB forum in Portugal, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US Fed minutes, ADP employment, ISM Services, factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Wednesday

UK general election, Thursday

US Independence Day holiday, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 11:32 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.1%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0733

The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.57 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3056 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $63,014.17

Ether fell 0.5% to $3,447.57

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.45%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 1.080%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $83.55 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

