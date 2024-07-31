Japanese Stocks, Yen Swing After BOJ Rate Hike: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Japanese stocks reversed losses and the yen fluctuated as traders digested the Bank of Japan’s interest-rate increase and reduction in bond purchases.

The BOJ raised rates to around 0.25%, flagged as a possibility in a report by broadcaster NHK, and said it would reduce its monthly pace of bond buying to around ¥3 trillion ($19.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2026. Japanese government bonds trimmed losses as analysts had expected a more aggressive reduction. The Nikkei 225 index was up 0.2% while the yen swung between gains and losses.

The decision will send ripples across global financial markets given the yen’s status as a major carry trade currency. As traders await BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s press briefing in the afternoon for details, the rest of Asia is seeing big moves given a slew of economic data, key earnings, and positioning ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision due later Wednesday.

“This must be one of the BOJ’s most hawkish moves given how low it has set the standard to be,” said Charu Chanana, head of currency strategy at Saxo Markets. “Pressure on the yen will likely continue if the Fed stays away from a clear indication of a September rate cut later today. Japanese equities warrant a cautious stance, and banks will likely be disappointed by the shallower BOJ cut to bond purchases.”

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fell and short-term bonds rallied after core inflation unexpectedly decelerated last quarter, prompting traders to boost bets on an interest-rate cut by the Reserve Bank. Chinese stocks jumped as anticipation grew for Beijing to enhance support for its struggling economy. US equity futures advanced with expectations that Chair Jerome Powell may signal a potential rate cut in September.

“The fall in AUD makes perfect sense — the market will now think the RBA can indeed converge closer to peers on the policy rate side,” said Tim Baker, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Yields on Australia’s policy sensitive three-year government bonds declined as much as 25 basis points.

South Korea’s Kospi Index climbed, buoyed by gains in Samsung Electronics Co. after the chipmaker reported its fastest pace of profit growth since 2010. Shares in mainland China and Hong Kong rallied as more signs of slowing growth spurred bet on stronger support measures from Beijing.

Treasury yields stabilized after falling in the previous four sessions. A Bloomberg gauge of dollar strength edged lower.

In commodities, oil extended gains after Hamas said Israel killed its political leader, stoking tensions in a region that produces around a third of the world’s crude.

Overnight in the US, the world’s largest technology companies extended losses in US late hours as Microsoft Corp.’s results fueled concern the artificial-intelligence frenzy might have gone too far. A rotation out of big tech has dragged the Nasdaq 100 down 9% from its all-time high — leaving it on the cusp of a correction.

The S&P 500 fell to around 5,435 on Tuesday. The Nasdaq 100 slid 1.4%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps sank 2%. The Russell 2000 of small firms rose 0.3%. Nvidia Corp. tumbled 7%, wiping $193 billion from its market value.

If the Fed is about to begin a rate cutting cycle, stock bulls have history on their side. In the six prior hiking cycles, the S&P 500 has risen an average 5% a year after the first cut, according to calculations by the financial research firm CFRA. What’s more, the gains also broadened, with the small-cap Russell 2000 Index climbing 3.2% 12 months later, the data show.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 1:29 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) were little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.9%

The Shanghai Composite rose 1.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0825

The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.78 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2419 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.7% to $0.6494

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $65,820.23

Ether was little changed at $3,279.09

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.13%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 1.025%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 18 basis points to 4.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $75.94 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,416.71 an ounce

