Japanese Stocks Fall on Yen Support, Yuan Rebounds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Japanese stocks fell as the yen rose after the country’s top currency official warned against speculative moves in the foreign-exchange market. The yuan climbed following signs of support from Chinese authorities.

Tokyo’s Topix index fell as much as 1% after recording its biggest weekly gain in two years. South Korea’s equity benchmark also fell while mainland Chinese, Hong Kong and Australian shares inched higher — offering a mixed picture for the region.

The offshore yuan rose as the dollar weakened and China’s central bank set a stronger-than-expected daily reference rate. The gap between the yuan’s daily fixing versus estimates was the widest since November, while Bloomberg calculations indicated the People’s Bank of China injected a net 40 billion yuan ($5.56 billion) in open market operations.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang had earlier downplayed investor concerns of challenges facing the economy, saying Beijing was stepping up policy support to spur growth and systemic risks are being addressed.

“Just saying the risks are not as much as people think is not going to draw investors back,” says Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “China is not just a ‘show me’ story for investors, it’s a ‘show me a lot more than I expect’ story.”

Treasuries were mostly steady following a rally on Friday that wiped seven basis points from the 10-year yield. Australian and New Zealand bond yields ticked lower Monday.

Those moves come ahead of a busy week of economic data that will include the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge due Friday. The core personal consumption expenditures index, which excludes food and energy costs, is seen rising 0.3% on the heels of its biggest monthly increase in a year.

Inflation readings are also due in Australia, France, Italy and Spain later this week, offering clarity on rising prices as investors begin to position for rate cuts.

US equity futures were little changed after a muted end to the week on Wall Street with the S&P 500 declining 0.1% and the Nasdaq index rising by the same margin on Friday.

The recent advances for the dollar reflect a shift in investor thinking about the world’s reserve currency. At the start of the year, many expected the dollar to weaken against its peers as the Fed edged closer to rate cuts. Now, the prospect that other developed market central banks will also cut has rekindled the currency’s appeal.

“Tightening usually causes recessions when it triggers financial crises that turn into credit crunches,” said Ed Yardeni, president of his eponymous research firm, said in a Monday note. “That sequence of events is unlikely now,” he said, citing the Fed’s use of emergency liquidity measures to address crises, such as the stress in the US banking system in March last year.

Forecasts for Fed cuts have spurred renewed interest in the so-called bond steepener trade, where investors load up on short-dated US bonds that offer attractive short-term price appreciation as rates fall.

In commodities, oil advanced after a three-day drop on signs of a tightening market driven by sanctions, geopolitical risks, and OPEC+ supply cuts. Gold edged higher, extending a weekly gain.

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Monday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speak, Monday

Australia consumer confidence, Tuesday

Spain GDP, Tuesday

Hungary interest rate decision, Tuesday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane appearance, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Eurozone economic, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Russia industrial production, Wednesday

South Africa interest rate decision, Wednesday

Sweden interest rate decision, Wednesday

Bank of Japan board member Noaki Tamura speaks, Wednesday

Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday

ECB executive board members Frank Elderson, Piero Cipollone speak, Wednesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

Australia retail sales, private credit, Thursday

Brazil unemployment, Thursday

Chile unemployment, industrial production, Thursday

Czech Republic GDP, Thursday

Germany unemployment, Thursday

Sri Lanka trade, CPI, Thursday

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US consumer sentiment, jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Brazil, Thursday

Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of Good Friday holiday, Friday

Vietnam CPI, industrial production, retail sales, trade, Friday

France CPI, Friday

Italy CPI, Friday

Poland CPI, Friday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

South Africa trade balance, Friday

South Korea industrial production, Friday

Thailand trade, Friday

US personal income and spending, wholesale inventories, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks in a livestreamed discussion

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:25 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.7%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0819

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 151.19 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.5% to 7.2369 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6539

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $66,854.71

Ether rose 0.9% to $3,442.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.21%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.740%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.00%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $81.25 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,173.48 an ounce

