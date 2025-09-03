Japanese Super-Long Bonds Fall After Treasuries: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Japanese bonds joined a slump in global debt as a rush of corporate-debt sales and concern over developed-world budgets dragged down European fixed-income securities and Treasuries.

Super-long bonds led losses in Japan, with 30-year yields rising eight basis points to 3.28%. US 30-year bond yields held close to 5% after a spike on Tuesday that weighed on tech shares on Wall Street. Asian stocks followed the US lower. The dollar rose for a second day and gold held gains after closing at a record high.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. gained more than 7% in after-hours trading after a federal judge ruled Google won’t be forced to sell its Chrome browser. The yen extended its decline against the dollar after Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama said he intends to step down.

US Treasuries slumped Tuesday, tracking declines in longer-maturity European bonds at the start of a month that is historically tough for debt markets. The vulnerability of global long-dated government debt reflects the accumulation of heavy spending, particularly after the pandemic, that requires rising sales of bonds to finance.

“A breach of 5% on the US 30-year will likely further increase the focus on these issues,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney. Long bonds are under real pressure from poor deficit and debt metrics in many countries and, in the US, from concerns related to the Federal Reserve, he said.

Traders are contending with a range of concerns, from key economic data and US tariffs to Fed independence, monetary policy and global fiscal prospects. This comes as the stock market appears to be at a crossroads, with the S&P 500 having posted its smallest monthly gain since July 2024.

Along with a slew of corporate sales, there’s been renewed concern about longer-dated global debt after years of issuance exacerbated budget deficits. In the UK, the yield on long-dated bonds rose to the highest since 1998 and the pound sank as pressure mounted on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to manage the budget.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

Global bond woes are likely to persist, with a recent selloff from Europe to the US likely to bear down on Japan. Worries about debt sustainability and stagflation risks are keeping the long end of curves under strain.

— Mary Nicola, MLIV. To read full analysis, click here.

“The curve-steepening pressures are going to remain persistent,” said Kenneth Crompton, a strategist at National Australia Bank. “You have a building series of factors that should add to risk premium in the US curve.”

In Asia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares fell after the US revoked the company’s authorization to freely ship essential gear to its main Chinese chipmaking base. TSMC’s US-listed American depositary receipts slipped as much as 2.3% Tuesday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said his administration would ask the Supreme Court for an expedited ruling in hopes of overturning a federal court decision that many of his tariffs were illegally imposed. “The stock market’s down because the stock market needs the tariffs. They want the tariffs,” the president said.

Later this week, attention will turn to the key US labor market data for clues on economic growth and the Fed’s policy outlook. Employers showed little enthusiasm to take on workers during August, and the unemployment rate probably ticked up to an almost four-year high, adding to evidence of a more subdued jobs market.

The importance of this week’s economic data will ultimately drive where yields are by Friday’s close – even if there is a lot that could shift investors’ perception of the state of the labor market in the interim,” Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets wrote in a note.

On the economic front, US factory activity shrank in August for a sixth straight month, driven by a pullback in production that shows manufacturing remains bogged down by higher import duties.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:24 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1629 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 148.83 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1398 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $111,003.15 Ether fell 0.5% to $4,291.59 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.28% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.625% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.39% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

