Johann Schneider-Ammann Schneider-Ammann in pictures Politics ... Print comment See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 (ar) يُوهان شنايدر أمّان من خلال الصور Party colleagues applaud Johann Schneider-Ammann as he is elected to the Federal Council on September 22, 2010, in the Parliament building in Bern. President Doris Leuthard hands the key to the economics ministry to Johann Schneider-Ammann on Tuesday November 2, 2010 in Bern. Economics minister Johann Schneider-Amman in the federal parliament in Bern on September 29, 2011. Federal Councillor Johann Schneider-Ammann speaks at an environmental project in Schwarzenburg as part of the opening of a civilian service training centre, August 5, 2011. Johann Schneider-Ammann makes a phone call in parliament, September 20, 2010. Johann Schneider-Ammann shakes hands with Chinese Commerce Minister Chen Deming in Beijing, China, July 9, 2012 (right). Portrait taken January 8, 2018 (left). Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann (L) tries archery while Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj (R) looks on during a traditional nomadic Naadam festival in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, July 15, 2016. Federal President Johann Schneider-Ammann (right) and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at a meeting in Zurich on September 19, 2016. Federal President Johann Schneider-Ammann (left) records the New Year's address for 2016. Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Swiss Federal President Johann Schneider-Ammann, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande (from left to right) sit in a VIP-train driving through the Gotthard, on the opening day of the Gotthard rail tunnel, June 1, 2016. Economics minister Johann Schneider-Ammann after a press conference on the popular initiative "For food sovereignty - agriculture concerns us all", August 21, 2018 in Bern. Rücktritt Johann Schneider Amman This content was published on September 25, 2018 9:57 AMSep 25, 2018 - 09:57 We take a colourful look back at some scenes from Johann Schneider-Ammann's political career. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (biweekly) Multinationals (biweekly) Click here to see more newsletters