John Malkovich premiere sparks protests in Bulgaria

SOFIA (Reuters) – The premiere of a 19th century play directed by John Malkovich was performed in an almost empty Sofia National Theatre after angry protesters irritated with the way Bulgarians are portrayed prevented visitors from entering the building.

One hour before the opening of George Bernard Shaw’s Arms and The Man on Thursday evening, protesters started gathering in front of the theatre, Nova TV reported on its website.

They held a big banner reading: “Without anti-Bulgarian plays at the National Theatre.” Protesters threw garbage bags, spat and physically attacked Oscar-nominated animator Theodore Ushev as he tried to enter the theatre, Nova TV reported.

Some protesters attempted to force their way into the building but were pushed back by security, Bulgarian media said. To avoid further clashes, the theatre management only allowed a few journalists inside to watch the performance.

The play is a comedy featuring a love story during a conflict between Bulgaria and Serbia.

Critics in Bulgaria say Shaw presents the Bulgarian soldiers as cowardly and unworthy, and Bulgarians as people who bathe once in their lives and don’t read, Nova TV reported.

“It is quite an odd reaction,” Malkovich said after the play was performed. “More and more people love to censor things they don’t agree with.” The play is scheduled to be shown in the theatre on Friday evening as well.