Swiss International Air Lines has for the last time flown passengers in an Avro RJ100, fondly called a Jumbolino by many pilots, flight attendants and passengers. The full plane, which flew from London to Zurich on Monday night, carried 81 passengers.
Swiss, which rose from the ashes of Swissair in 2002, took on a total of 21 Avro planesexternal link from the former Swissair daughter company Crossair.
For many years Jumbolinos were the backbone of Swiss’s European fleet, but as part of the latest fleet update, since 2016 they have been replaced by the new mid-range C-Series jet made by Canadian manufacturer Bombardier.
Some of the Jumbolinos will be sold to a maintenance firm for spare parts, others will be returned to a leasing company or sold on.
Do you have any fond memories of travelling on a Jumbolino? Let us know.
The photo archives of Swissair is a unique resource.
swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts
