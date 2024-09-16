Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Junior doctors in England vote to accept government pay offer

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Junior doctors in England have accepted a pay offer made by the government, the British Medical Association said on Monday.

The breakthrough follows a series of strikes by junior doctors, who are qualified physicians, often with several years of experience, who make up a large share of the medical staff.

The strikes included the longest walkout in the 75-year history of the state-funded National Health Service in January.

