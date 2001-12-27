Justice minister wants federal police force

The justice and police minister, Ruth Metzler, has called for the creation of a federal police force.
Under the current system, the federal government has to rely on the cantons to provide police officers for federal security, or it has to deploy soldiers.
In an interview with the regional daily newspaper "Aargauer Zeitung" on Thursday, Metzler said Switzerland did not have enough security police and was short of around 800 to 1,000 officers.
Metzler said that either a federal police force was needed or the cantons should be obliged to make a number of police officers available to the federal government.
She emphasised that the government relied too much on the armed forces to handle jobs normally carried out by the police. "We cannot keep on building up the army in order to cover police tasks," Metzler was quoted as saying.
Building up police forces was more important, she said, as it would save the army from having to take on subsidiary tasks.
"We can't carry on sending soldiers as escorts on airplanes, only because the cantons do not have not enough policemen," she said in the interview.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.