Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Kazakh dissident dies after being shot in Ukraine

This content was published on
1 minute

ALMATY (Reuters) – Kazakh journalist and government critic Aidos Sadykov died in Ukraine on Tuesday, his wife said, less than two weeks after being shot by people who Kyiv believes were Kazakh nationals.

One of the suspects has since turned himself in back in Kazakhstan, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said his government is ready to cooperate with the Ukrainian authorities in investigating the crime.

Sadykov and his wife Natalya Sadykova have lived in Ukraine since 2014 and have run online media which was often critical of Kazakhstan’s former president Nursultan Nazarbayev and subsequently his successor Tokayev.

According to the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general, two Kazakh citizens, one of them a former policeman, are suspected of shooting Sadykov in the head on June 18. Both left the country on the same day.

While Kazakhstan has detained one of the suspects, it has said it would not hand him over to Ukraine. The second suspect remains at large.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
24 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR