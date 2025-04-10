The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Kelleher Warns UBS Faces ‘Extreme’ 50% Rise in Capital Demands

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher said current reform plans by Switzerland would dramatically push up the bank’s capital requirements, as he seeks to show that the move would effectively render the global firm uncompetitive. 

“Finma and the Swiss National Bank stipulate additional capital requirements, which would also lead to a 50% increase in capital requirements as compared to today,” Kelleher said according to prepared remarks at UBS’s annual general meeting on Thursday, labeling the potential measures as “extreme.”

Implementing the reforms would “result in a CET1 ratio that would be 50% higher than that of our international competitors,” he said, referring to a regulatory measure of capital strength.

UBS has been at loggerheads with Switzerland ever since the country’s authorities have presented plans to increase the capital demands it places on its largest bank. 

The idea is to increase UBS’s resilience after it agreed to take over Credit Suisse two years ago, making it even bigger. An expanded capital cushion may reduce the risk that UBS will ever face an existential crisis, which could plunge Switzerland into financial chaos.

UBS has been trying to persuade the Swiss government to change its mind. Kelleher and Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti have argued that the new demands wouldn’t address the issues that felled Credit Suisse, and they have warned that the plan would put UBS at a big disadvantage to its global competitors

They have also signaled they think the new capital requirements would be unfair given that the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse was engineered by the government itself.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

