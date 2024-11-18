Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Kering names Cedric Charbit CEO of Saint Laurent

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

PARIS (Reuters) -French luxury group Kering said on Monday it had named Cedric Charbit as CEO of fashion house Saint Laurent, choosing a leader for its second largest fashion label from within its ranks.

He replaces Francesca Bellettini, who has also been group deputy CEO since last year, overseeing brand development, including jewellery labels.

Charbit, currently chief executive of smaller fashion label Balenciaga, also owned by Kering, will be replaced by Gianfranco Gianangeli.

The executives take up their positions on Jan. 2, reporting to Bellettini, Kering said in a statement.

“These evolutions further reinforce our organisation,” said Kering Chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault, noting Bellettini would now be able to focus on her deputy CEO role.

Kering has undergone a sweeping overhaul in recent months, reshuffling the upper management of the company as it seeks to revive sales growth at its star label Gucci, which fell behind rivals during the pandemic and is struggling to regain traction amid an industry slump.

Last month, the group named Stefano Cantino CEO of Gucci after an interim period in which it was run by Jean-Francois Palus, Pinault’s longtime right-hand man.

Charbit has been CEO of Balenciaga for eight years, and worked at Saint Laurent before that.

Gianangeli, formerly CEO of Maison Margiela, has been chief commercial officer for Saint Laurent since last year.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, additional reporting by Nathan VifflinEditing by Tomasz Janowski and David Evans)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR