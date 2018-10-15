This content was published on October 15, 2018 11:12 AM Oct 15, 2018 - 11:12

The journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 3 and has gone missing since. (Keystone)

The Swiss foreign ministry has summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Saudi Arabian embassy to express concern over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) asked the number two at the Saudi embassy to Bern to shed light on the case, according to the newspapers of the Tages-Anzeiger group.

The move comes as European countries and the United States piled pressure on Saudi Arabia, calling for a formal investigation into the case. The Saudi writer, who lives in the US, disappeared in early October after entering the Saudi consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The Swiss government could decide on a case-by-case basis whether to impose economic sanctions on Saudi Arabia, a SECO spokeswoman was quoted as saying.

But Switzerland would only be obliged to follow suit if the United Nations decided to take punitive measures, she added.

Saudi Arabia is a key partner for Switzerlandexternal link in the Arab world and the Middle East region.

The trade volume between the two countries was CHF2.5 billion ($2.5 billion) last year, according to SECO.

Swiss exports include mainly pharmaceutical products, watches and machinery, while Saudi oil exports to European countries indirectly cover about 60% of Switzerland’s crude oil imports.

Earlier this year, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia boosted cooperation on financial matters.



Financial accord Switzerland and Saudi Arabia sign double-taxation agreement Switzerland’s Finance Minister Ueli Maurer has signed an agreement with his Saudi Arabian counterpart on double taxation between the two countries. See in another language: 1 Arabic (ar) سويسرا والسعودية توقعان اتفاقية بشأن الإزدواج الضريبي

swissinfo.ch/urs

Links

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! Join us on Facebook!