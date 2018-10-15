The Swiss foreign ministry has summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Saudi Arabian embassy to express concern over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) asked the number two at the Saudi embassy to Bern to shed light on the case, according to the newspapers of the Tages-Anzeiger group.
The move comes as European countries and the United States piled pressure on Saudi Arabia, calling for a formal investigation into the case. The Saudi writer, who lives in the US, disappeared in early October after entering the Saudi consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
The Swiss government could decide on a case-by-case basis whether to impose economic sanctions on Saudi Arabia, a SECO spokeswoman was quoted as saying.
But Switzerland would only be obliged to follow suit if the United Nations decided to take punitive measures, she added.
