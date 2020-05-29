This content was published on May 29, 2020 1:09 PM

The matches will take place without spectators. (Keystone / Urs Flueeler)

The Swiss Football League will resume from June 19 with matches taking place behind closed doors.

On Friday, the 20 clubs of the Swiss Football League (SFL), which comprises the top-division Super League and the second-division Challenge League, met in the Swiss capital Bern for an extraordinary meeting. The majority voted for a resumption of the season: 17 clubs voted in favour, two abstained and one voted against.

The Super League will resume on Saturday, June 20, behind closed doors. The first match of the Challenge League is scheduled for Friday, June 19.

Clubs will be able to play friendly matches from June 6. As in Germany, the teams will have the opportunity to make five changes during a match, compared with three previously.

The Super League Championship has been at a standstill since February 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Switzerland has been gradually loosening coronavirus-related restrictions. The “extraordinary situation” will be officially lifted on June 19. Public and private events of up to 300 people are permitted as of June 6, and gatherings of up to 30 people are allowed from May 30.

Keystone-SDA/ac

