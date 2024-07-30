Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Killing of ‘dangerous’ bear in northern Italy spurs anger

This content was published on
2 minutes

ROME (Reuters) – Local authorities in the northern Italian Alps killed a mother bear deemed to be “dangerous” on Tuesday after she injured a French tourist earlier in July, spurring protests by animal rights groups and criticism from a government minister.

The local forestry corps shot the bear, known as KJ1, after tracing her via her radio collar – used for tracking and monitoring wild animals – on the orders of Maurizio Fugatti, head of the provincial authority in Trento.

“KJ1 was a dangerous specimen,” the local authority said, adding that the bear had come into contact with people seven times, including the incident in which a French jogger was hurt.

However, Italy’s environment minister joined animal rights groups in condemning the action.

“The killing of individual bears is not the solution to the problem,” minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said in a statement, adding he had told local leader Fugatti his view.

The area around the city of Trento, which was re-populated with bears from 1999 under an EU-funded programme, has seen several bear attacks in recent years, raising questions about how to achieve successful cohabitation with the animals.

The minister said Italy was paying the price for having used the image of the bear to market the region to tourists, and that sterilisation was one way to deal with the issue.

The International Organization for Animal Protection (OIPA) said the bear was around 22 years old and had three cubs who would struggle to survive on their own.

“Animals are sentient beings to be respected and looked after and not objects to be removed,” OIPA said in a statement, accusing Fugatti of pursuing an “anti-bear” strategy.

Earlier this year, Trento authorities said another mother bear, who killed a jogger in 2023, was going to be relocated to a sanctuary in Germany after culling orders for her were blocked by legal challenges from environmentalists.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR