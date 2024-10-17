Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Killing of Hamas leader Sinwar dealt fatal blow to Hamas, France says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The killing of Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces dealt a fatal blow to Hamas, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Thursday, adding that a page must now be turned to work towards peace in Gaza and the wider region.

“It’s a fatal blow that has been struck on Hamas, a terrorist group, which was guilty of an anti-Semitic massacre and many attacks, terrorist attacks,” Barrot told LCI television, adding diplomacy alone would enable Israel to have security in the long-term.

“It’s a page that is turning, it’s a page that has to be turned for the war in Gaza .. and a page that must turn for the region in its path to peace.”

